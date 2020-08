Well, not really, Tilda.

Not much conversation and not many votes has made Tilda Swinton our least popular Movie Star tournament so far.

But the show must go on.

Here are your 16 top choices. And one of them isn’t one of her most commercial hits, The Beach. A personal favorite, The Deep End, also didn’t make it. (It’s a good thriller, I promise!)

Snowpiercer got the most points, at 29, and gets the Pole Position. But will there be a twist, as in so many Tilda Swinton movies?

Let’s find out!!

