Dad’s Casa – Quarantine Special Reunion

Can you believe it? This year marks the 20th anniversary of the limited DVD release of the extended pilot of Dad’s Casa, and to celebrate, Dad’s Casa is having a reunion episode. Brining back the entire surviving cast and almost all of the original writers, Tim Allen returns to lead a special Zoom-filmed quarantine joke-laden episode.

Rumour has it that the episode may feature answers to some of the hanging questions from the cliffhanger finale. Will we finally see how many puppies Esther had? Did Herman win the Mathlympics for a third time?

Let’s find out together!

The episode starts streaming in parts on Quibi in the US and as a full episode on Crave in Canada. International viewers will have to pirate it, unfortunately.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...