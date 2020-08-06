Canada’s Drag Race Season 1: Episode 6 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of Canada’s Drag Race!

Tonight, the queens flex their comedy chops as they write and star in late-night law firm commercials. Will they impress guest host, comedy legend Tom Green? Let’s find out!

This episode is released on Crave in Canada and on WOW Presents Plus in the US tonight, and on BBC iPlayer tomorrow.

As per usual, this thread is for discussing episodes both as they airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s premiere!

