Werewolf 128: Extreme House Hunter-Uppers Brothers, Day One

There is only one vehicle large enough to transport all of you from HGTV headquarters to the build site: a van with “HGTV’s Home Free” plastered on the side. The ride over is awkward, since only a few of you remember Home Free, and you’re squished between cameras and recording equipment.

The van brakes abruptly and you lurch forward. You’re here.

You pile out of the van, taking care not to bump anything. The producer looks at you with thinly veiled rage. You bumped several things.

The family you’re designing this house for, the Lastnames, give you big grins before walking immediately and quickly in the other direction.

The realtor, Mx. Friend, leads you inside the partly-finished house, pointing out the individual rooms. The layout looks something like this:

One of you asks why bed 4 doesn’t get a bathroom, or why there are barely any closets, or what that room between the master bedroom and the closet is. You are shunned immediately.

You are then directed into the kitchen, which is a lovely but sparsely-furnished room. The realtor waits until the cameramen are ready before describing what you’re doing.

“Today’s project in the kitchen. I know there are nearly thirty of you, but you’ll need to work out your differences and decide what the story of this room is going to be. Remember, you’re doing it for the good of Piper and Craig Lastname– and to be the ultimate HGTV Battle Royale champion!” They smile widely at the camera, then cough and fuss with their hair. “Can we take that one again, actually? I don’t think the energy was right.”

After a few more takes, you’re left to do what you will with the kitchen. You’ll have to combine a lot of different design elements to make all of you happy.

Also, you’re playing werewolf!

Players DW Anna Captain Video Owen Sic Humor Lindsay Emmelemm MacCrocodile Raven and Rose Lamb Dance Nate Sister Jude Gramps Side Character CuteAndCurious Miss Rim Jake Hayes Wasp Hoho Ralph Malthusc April Nuka Louie Hicks RPC [collapse]

Roles 21 Interior Designers (Town) 14 Vanilla Designers 1 Chip from Fixer Upper (Jailer, can’t jail self or same person twice in a row) 2 Property Brothers (Masons, both die if one is killed) 1 Erin from Hometown (Vigilante, two shots) 1 Mina from Good Bones (Alignment Investigator) 1 David from Love It or List It (Role Investigator) 1 David from Lottery Dream Home (Can decide what room to vote on in the next day thread)

(Town) 6 Mishaps (Wolves) 2 Load-Bearing Walls (Vanilla) 1 Permit-Related Issue (Can investigate one player’s taste in decor) 1 Flip or Flop divorce (Roleblocker) 1 HGTV Dream Home (Hidden Wolf, reads as town to investigator)

(Wolves) The Serial Killer (Capitalism) role may be activated at some point in the game through a player’s actions in the day thread. The activation event could be caused by anything, but I won’t be telling you what it is if it happens. If the serial killer is activated, the role will be assigned through RNG between everyone. The Alignment Investigator gets a result of scum/town, while the Role Investigator gets a result of vanilla/roled. Vanilla wolves read as vanilla. [collapse]

Rules The secondary goal of this game, besides winning the game for your faction, is to design the Lastname family’s dream home. Each game day will feature one room of the house, such as the kitchen or master bedroom. There will be a House Vote Thread alongside the usual Vote Thread. In this House Vote Thread, everyone will be able to vote on one of six (or so) appliances or design elements to add to the room. The top three will be put into the house. Each player has a taste in decor that will be assigned to them via QT. This might include rustic, modern, coastal, traditional, etc. Each design element in the House Vote Thread might correspond to your taste in decor. If any of the three design elements that win at twilight align with your taste, you’ll receive a prize in your QT. These will vary wildly in both helpfulness and quality. At the end of the game, we should (ideally) have a lovely home to sell to the Lastname family, along with a winning faction! 🙂 General housekeeping: Ties will be broken through RNG between everyone except those involved in the tie. Yes, you read that correctly. Try to make at least three game-related posts in a day. Do not edit posts, unless you’ve accidentally doxxed yourself and want to remove personally identifying information. Please keep GIFs and jokes out of the vote thread. Be kind. (Also, the rest of the usual rules.) [collapse]

Twilight will be on Tuesday, August 4th at 9 pm EST.

Unless people want a longer day one.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...