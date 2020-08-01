Werewolf 127 – Fire Emblem Three Houses: Day 8

Part I: White Clouds

Chapter 8: A Feast for the Ages.

Darius Emmanuel Grouch III was enjoying a cigar on his front porch, reflecting on his actions. While he isn’t fond of guns anymore, his skill with the bow has grown steadily. Maybe when he returns home, he’ll join a gun control group and protest against the NRA. But that’ll have to wait, as he gets covered in a large sack and is taken to detention. Such is the life of an action star.

Darius Emmanuel Grouch III (Owen) is suspended. He was the Archer.

After the Battle of the Eagle and Lion, the professors agree that you all deserve a celebration in the dining hall. You salivate at the thought of all the food and drinks you will consume. Red meat from Duscur. Tea from Dagda. Salad from Almyra. Wings from Brigid? It’s all yours. But as you report for your feast, you feel an ache in your stomach. Something is amiss…

Before you can finish that thought. The archbishop, Lady Rhea, stands in front of you, her hands are folded in front of one another.

“Please, report to the Holy Tomb after your dining has concluded.” She says.

Roles 24 5 Players 15 3 Students (VT) – Just ordinary folk, trying to get an education… in WAR. Only ability is to vote during the day. 1 Armored Knight (Jailer) – Your armor will become a fortress. Can’t jail themself or jail the same person twice in a row 1 Monk (Investigator) – Your wisdom knows no bounds. Able to investigate one target once per night. 1 Archer (Vigilante) – You’re on your way to becoming a top sniper! Has three shots. Shots will not go through if jailed or blocked. 4 1 Mercenaries (Wolves) – You’ll do anything for gold, including messing with your classmates. Only ability is one night kill per night. Will be read as “Merc” if investigated. 1 Brigand (Wolf Roleblocker) – Your muscles will stop people from doing anything! Can’t block the same person twice in a row or themself. Will be read as “Merc” if investigated. 1 Trickster (SK) – Your goal is to hide in the shadows and cause as much unrest and panic as possible. Has one night kill per night. Will be read as “Trickster” if investigated. [collapse]

Rules and Guidelines RP is optional, but appreciated for fun activities! Do NOT Screenshot or quote directly from your QT. This will result in an instant mod kill. Do NOT edit or delete any posts. Feel free to use your QT as much or as little as you please. Sometimes it helps to think out loud. Also, if you ever want or need to chat about non game related stuff, we’d be happy to lend an ear! Do not belittle other players for their choices or reasoning. Attack arguments, not people. We will step in and give a warning if others tell me they’re uncomfortable, or when we think you crossed a line. You must make at least three posts for day. If you’re in a situation where you think you can’t reach that requirement, try to let us know. We can work something out! 🙂 This isn’t a rule per-say, but we discourage using emotional appeals as arguments. We don’t want people to feel guilty for their votes or something like that. Only votes are allowed in the vote thread. No GIFS or off topic replies. Keep that stuff somewhere else. There will be EVENTS every game day. These will be simple and give you the opportunity to gain points for your house (non game related) and Support Conversations. We will explain what you get from support conversations during the game. [collapse]

Players and Houses Black Eagles 1. Ralph – Todd

2. Jude – Dark Willow

3. Spooky – Spooky with a Sword Spralph

4. Library Lass – Anna

5. Hoho – Sparkly Possum Colonel Mustard

6. Owen – Darius Emmanuel Grouch III.

7. Goat – Bernadetta

8. Otakunomike – Mia Blue Lions 1. Stoney – Denning

2. Sic – Smokey Bear Forest Ranger

3. Jake – Cranky Kong

4. Malthusc – Balthier

5. Gramps – Pikachu

6. Wasp – Princess Lalette von Leonsberg

7. Nuka – Capybara

8. Snugs – Mitsuru Kirijo Golden Deer 1. Jam – Marianne von Edmund

2. April – Eddie the Golden Eagle

3. MSD – Maple

4. Lutair – Balthus

5. Lamb – Renly Baratheon

6. Tiff – Tiffany Aching

7. Donalbain – Darrell Rivers

8. Side – Kyo Backups: Colonel Mustard [collapse]

And yes, this is a Grumproro and dw co-production! 🙂

Day 8 will end on Monday, August 3 at 1:00 PM EDT.

Today is KOBKI.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...