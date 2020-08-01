Franchise Festival Podcast S1E12 – Twilight Princess (Part 1)

Christian, Hamilton, and Spencer explore the development history and gameplay generalities of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess before taking a deep dive into the story and dungeons through Link’s acquisition of the Master Sword. Minigames are discussed, partner character Midna is confirmed to be just the best, and the NVIDIA Shield makes what will undoubtedly be its only appearance on our show. The episode is currently live on the website and should appear on podcast apps within the next couple of hours.

Be sure to email us at franchisefestival@gmail.com or comment below to let us know what you think.

