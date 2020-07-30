Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What series do you wish had an after-show after each episode?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JULY 30TH, 2020:

Frayed Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Host (Shudder)

The Dog House Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege (Netflix)

FRIDAY, JULY 31ST, 2020:

Black Is King: A Film by Beyoncé (Disney+)

Love & Listings Series Premiere (VH1)

Martha Knows Best Series Premiere (HGTV)

Muppets Now Series Premiere (Disney+)

Seriously Single (Netflix)

Upside-Down Magic (Disney Channel)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1ST, 2020:

Seeing America With Megan Rapinoe (HBO)

Outer Space Series Premiere (Dust)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2ND, 2020:

Fridge Wars Series Premiere (The CW)

Taskmaster Series Premiere (The CW)

The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

The Real Housewives Of The Potomac Season Premiere (Bravo)

MONDAY, AUGUST 3RD, 2020:

Connected: The Hidden Science Of Everything Series Premiere (Netflix)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 4TH, 2020:

Almost Perfect Crimes Season Two Premiere (MHzChoice)

Backyard Envy Season Two Premiere (Bravo)

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5TH, 2020:

Big Brother Season 22 Premiere (CBS)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...