Weekly Games Thread #2 is an Experiment in Branding

Happy Thursday, folks! What games are you playing and what do you think of them? As a bonus prompt, tell us about your favorite or least favorite game (platform, series, etc.) mascot.

It’s not live yet, but I’ll be posting a link to Lily ‘Lovely’ Bones “Super Mario Misadventures 64” article when it’s published later today.

Please also be sure to check in tomorrow on Franchise Festival #96: Dragon Quest Spinoffs when it goes live at 9:00 AM EST and catch the newest episode of the Franchise Festival podcast, Episode 12: Twilight Princess (Part 1), when it’s released this Saturday; it might be our best one yet!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...