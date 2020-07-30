30 Day Film Challenge Day 30: Most Satisfying Movie Ending

The end of a movie can be satisfying for so many different reasons. The culmination of an adventure, the bringing together of a couple you’ve rooted for over the course of it, a mindscrew that leaves you just thinking about the film for hours if not days afterward. And sometimes, an ending that just brings you pure joy or satisfaction.

At different times you want different things, but there’s always that one film where the end was just so satisfying that it’s right at the tip of your tongue and you’re always up for talking about it.

Close out our 30-day challenge with your most satisfying ending and join us tomorrow for our epilogue installment as we bring July 2020 to a close.

