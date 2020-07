Baseball is back, sorta. They are playing games to empty stadiums. But don’t worry, Fox Sports is filling their televised games with creepy-ass CGI fans.

Of course, South Koreans came up with a way better solution to fill empty stands: cardboard cutouts sent in by fans.

I strongly believe that American sports teams need to have more dinosaur-based mascots. Are you listening, Washington Team That Plays Football Sometimes?

What did you do this weekend?

