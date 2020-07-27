The Monday Politics Thread is Going to Keep Politicizing Politics

Republicans call on Democrats to stop politicizing intelligence on 2020 election meddling

Two top Senate Republicans called upon the Democratic leadership to stop “politiciz[ing] intelligence matters” after Democrats criticized the intelligence community’s assessment that Russia, China, and Iran are all looking to interfere in the 2020 election.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and acting Intelligence Committee Chairman Marco Rubio said they were “disappointed” in Democrats in a brief statement on Sunday in support of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center’s Director Bill Evanina, who was criticized on Friday in a joint letter by Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff after the intelligence official warned Congress and the public that multiple foreign adversaries were looking to meddle in November’s election.

The two Republicans said the nation was better prepared to fight against foreign interference in 2020 than it was under President Barack Obama back in 2016.