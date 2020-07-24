Shoeless Trivia: Image Potpourri

I’ve had troubled getting excited about a theme all week, so I’m going to throw up my hands and do a random-ass picture round.
- Pictured below is the mascot for what American professional sports team?
- What country is represented by the flag seen here?
- The gallery seen here is dedicated to the work of what artist?
- What nation is depicted in the map below?
- The image below shows actress Uzo Aduba in a still taken from a 2020 miniseries. What historical figure is she portraying?
Answers
- Philadelphia Flyers
- Cambodia
- Alexander Calder
- The Gambia
- Shirley Chisolm
[collapse]