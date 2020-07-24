30 Day Film Challenge Day 24: Favorite Film You Wish Had Sequels

While we’ve talked about sequels and other aspects of franchise in this thirty day challenge, one area we haven’t tackled are the sequels that never were.

Some films come out with big plans that they’re going to be a sprawling franchise but then they underperform and nothing is done with it again, leaving fans of it (and usually its source material) frustrated. Other times, there’s a standalone film where you get to the end and you desperately want more. There are a lot of areas to pull from with this and I’ve had several like that over the years that I’m left feeling like we’re just getting to the start of the story.

On the more recent side, I’ve wanted to see more Valerian produced since, as mentioned previously, I enjoyed the film and it made a big impact on one of my kids and would love for them to have more of it in their lives. For myself, I really enjoyed John Carter and wish that had done better as I had a whole lot of fun with it.

What film do you wish had a sequel? And yes, I do expect a few snarky answers with film series that do have sequels where you’re pretending those sequels don’t exist. Talk about those as well, but tell us why they shouldn’t exist and what the imagined ones should be like!

