Friday New Music 7/24

Hello! It’s Friday! Here’s some new music. I see… a new Katie Dey album so that’ll be weird and interesting. There’s also Taylor Swift‘s new one, and then there’s some stuff I don’t know! Here’s a full(er) list taken from Consequence of Sound.
Let me know what you’re excited by, what’s good, what’s missing, what’s bad, etc – enjoy!
— A Shoreline Dream – Seek to Hide
— Abracadabra – Abracadabra
— ABSU – ABSU (Reissue)
— ABSU – ABZU (Reissue)
— The Acacia Strain – Slow Decay
— Acceptance – Wild EP
— AHTME – Hair of the Hog
— André Bratten – Silvester
— The Anthony Braxton Project – Thumbscrew
— Anthony Phillips (of Genesis) – The Living Room Concert
— Autotelia – I
— AYR – The Dark
— Becky and the Birds – Tasslig EP
— Bedsore – Hypnagogic Hallucinations
— Big Wild – Touch (Reworks) EP
— Bill Kirchen – The Proper Years
— Buried Realm – Embodiment of the Divine
— Callboy – Long Live The Kings (Deluxe Edition)
— Cassetter – Entropy
— Catalysis – Connection Lost
— Cave States – The End Is Around the Corner EP
— Cinder Well – No Summer
— Connor Matthews – Heartbreak In The Hills EP
— Courtney Marie Andrews – Old Flowers
— Cub Sport – Like Nirvana
— Culture Abuse – Good Shit, Bad Shit, Who Gives a Shit?
— Curren$y & Harry Fraud – The OutRunners
— The Danberrys – Shine
— Dandelion Wine – Le Cœur
— Dave Mason – Alone Together… Again
— Denominate – Isochron
— Devendra Banhart – Vast Ovoid EP
— Diamanda Galás – De-formation: Piano Variations
— Dig Nitty – Reverse of Mastery
— DOV – It Feels Right EP
— Doveman – Shelter
— Eliot Bronson – With Somebody
— Ellen Siberian Tiger – Cinderblock
— Even As We Speak – Adelphi
— Finn Ronsdorf – Odes EP
— Finnian – Under the Influence
— Floods in Japan – Demo EP
— Gaerea – Limbo
— Gary John Taylor – Stories EP
— George Clanton & Nick Hexum (of 311) – George Clanton & Nick Hexum
— Gioli & Assia – For You EP
— Gösta Berlings Saga – Konkret Musik
— Gregory Uhlmann – Neighborhood Watch
— The Gooms – Laugh.
— Guns For Girls – Blood Harmonies
— Helena Hauff – Kern Vol. 5
— Hello Moth – When the Sky Melted
— Howling – Colure
— Immaterial Possession – Immaterial Possession
— In Mourning – Monolith (Reissue)
— Jeb Bush Orchestra – Greatest Hits Vol. II
— Jess Cornelius – Distance
— Jessy Lanza – All the Time
— Jon Hassell – Seeing Through Sound (Pentimento Volume Two)
— Judicator – Let There Be Nothing
— Kamaal Williams – Wu Hen
— Kanye West – Donda
— Katie Dey – mydata
— The Kid Laroi – F*ck Love
— Kyle Kinane – Trampoline In A Ditch
— Lakes – This World of Ours, It Came Apart EP
— Las Historias – Las Historias
— Liza Anne – Bad Vacation
— Lori McKenna – The Balladeer
— The Lotts – We Are The Lotts EP
— Luke Jenner (of The Rapture) – 1
— Lupe Fiasco and Kaelin Ellis – HOUSE EP
— Mannequin Online – I Feel It EP
— Maverick Sabre – You Know How It Feels EP
— Mick Flannery – Alive – Cork Opera House 2019
— MisterWives – Superbloom
— MOHIT – Preface
— Mosaic – Harvest: Songs of Autumnal Landscapes and Melancholy
— Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy & Randy George – Cov3r to Cov3r
— Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy & Randy George – Cover to Cover Anthology (Vol 1-3)
— Neck Deep – All Distortions Are International
— Nelly – Country Grammar (Deluxe Edition)
— Nelson Kempf – Family Dollar
— Neon Trees – I Can Feel You Forgetting Me
— Nicolas Bougaïeff – The Upward Spiral
— Nyah Grace – Honey-Coloured
— Omar Rodríguez-Lopez- The Cloud Hill Tapes Vol. III
— Omar Rodríguez-Lopez- The Cloud Hill Tapes (Vinyl Box Set)
— p-rallel – Soundboy EP
— Patricia Lalor – Do It Again EP
— PJ Harvey – Dry (Reissue)
— PJ Harvey – Dry – Demos
— Quicksails – Blue Rise
— Rob Clores – Split Second Meltdown EP
— Roberta Fleck – First Take (50th Anniversary Reissue)
— RUIN – Plague Transmissions: Vol. 2
— Safehold – Boyish
— Samuel Proffitt – Shades EP
— Seasick Steve – Love & Peace
— Shirley Collins – Heart’s Ease
— Skullcrusher – Skullcrusher EP
— Snowgoose – The Making of You
— Spoon – Soft Effects EP (Vinyl Reissue)
— Spoon – Telephone (Vinyl Reissue)
— Stonebirds – Collapse and Fail
— Taki – Girl God
— Taylor Swift – folklore
— Ted Russell Kamp – Down in the Den
— Ten Walls – Lights For the Dreams
— that dog. – Retreat From the Sun (Vinyl Reissue)
— that dog. – Totally Crushed Out (Vinyl Reissue)
— Thin Lear – Wooden Cave
— Vexillary – SurViolence
— Vince Guaraldi Trio – Peanuts Greatest Hits (Vinyl Reissue)
— Vince Guaraldi Trio – Peanuts Portraits (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Wild Blue – Anonymous Future EP
— Winter – Endless Space (Between You & I)
— Yellow Shoots – naked EP
— Zoë Nutt – How Does It Fell