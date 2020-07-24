Friday New Music 7/24

Hello! It’s Friday! Here’s some new music. I see… a new Katie Dey album so that’ll be weird and interesting. There’s also Taylor Swift‘s new one, and then there’s some stuff I don’t know! Here’s a full(er) list taken from Consequence of Sound.

Let me know what you’re excited by, what’s good, what’s missing, what’s bad, etc – enjoy!

— A Shoreline Dream – Seek to Hide

— Abracadabra – Abracadabra

— ABSU – ABSU (Reissue)

— ABSU – ABZU (Reissue)

— The Acacia Strain – Slow Decay

— Acceptance – Wild EP

— AHTME – Hair of the Hog

— André Bratten – Silvester

— The Anthony Braxton Project – Thumbscrew

— Anthony Phillips (of Genesis) – The Living Room Concert

— Autotelia – I

— AYR – The Dark

— Becky and the Birds – Tasslig EP

— Bedsore – Hypnagogic Hallucinations

— Big Wild – Touch (Reworks) EP

— Bill Kirchen – The Proper Years

— Buried Realm – Embodiment of the Divine

— Callboy – Long Live The Kings (Deluxe Edition)

— Cassetter – Entropy

— Catalysis – Connection Lost

— Cave States – The End Is Around the Corner EP

— Cinder Well – No Summer

— Connor Matthews – Heartbreak In The Hills EP

— Courtney Marie Andrews – Old Flowers

— Cub Sport – Like Nirvana

— Culture Abuse – Good Shit, Bad Shit, Who Gives a Shit?

— Curren$y & Harry Fraud – The OutRunners

— The Danberrys – Shine

— Dandelion Wine – Le Cœur

— Dave Mason – Alone Together… Again

— Denominate – Isochron

— Devendra Banhart – Vast Ovoid EP

— Diamanda Galás – De-formation: Piano Variations

— Dig Nitty – Reverse of Mastery

— DOV – It Feels Right EP

— Doveman – Shelter

— Eliot Bronson – With Somebody

— Ellen Siberian Tiger – Cinderblock

— Even As We Speak – Adelphi

— Finn Ronsdorf – Odes EP

— Finnian – Under the Influence

— Floods in Japan – Demo EP

— Gaerea – Limbo

— Gary John Taylor – Stories EP

— George Clanton & Nick Hexum (of 311) – George Clanton & Nick Hexum

— Gioli & Assia – For You EP

— Gösta Berlings Saga – Konkret Musik

— Gregory Uhlmann – Neighborhood Watch

— The Gooms – Laugh.

— Guns For Girls – Blood Harmonies

— Helena Hauff – Kern Vol. 5

— Hello Moth – When the Sky Melted

— Howling – Colure

— Immaterial Possession – Immaterial Possession

— In Mourning – Monolith (Reissue)

— Jeb Bush Orchestra – Greatest Hits Vol. II

— Jess Cornelius – Distance

— Jessy Lanza – All the Time

— Jon Hassell – Seeing Through Sound (Pentimento Volume Two)

— Judicator – Let There Be Nothing

— Kamaal Williams – Wu Hen

— Kanye West – Donda

— Katie Dey – mydata

— The Kid Laroi – F*ck Love

— Kyle Kinane – Trampoline In A Ditch

— Lakes – This World of Ours, It Came Apart EP

— Las Historias – Las Historias

— Liza Anne – Bad Vacation

— Lori McKenna – The Balladeer

— The Lotts – We Are The Lotts EP

— Luke Jenner (of The Rapture) – 1

— Lupe Fiasco and Kaelin Ellis – HOUSE EP

— Mannequin Online – I Feel It EP

— Maverick Sabre – You Know How It Feels EP

— Mick Flannery – Alive – Cork Opera House 2019

— MisterWives – Superbloom

— MOHIT – Preface

— Mosaic – Harvest: Songs of Autumnal Landscapes and Melancholy

— Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy & Randy George – Cov3r to Cov3r

— Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy & Randy George – Cover to Cover Anthology (Vol 1-3)

— Neck Deep – All Distortions Are International

— Nelly – Country Grammar (Deluxe Edition)

— Nelson Kempf – Family Dollar

— Neon Trees – I Can Feel You Forgetting Me

— Nicolas Bougaïeff – The Upward Spiral

— Nyah Grace – Honey-Coloured

— Omar Rodríguez-Lopez- The Cloud Hill Tapes Vol. III

— Omar Rodríguez-Lopez- The Cloud Hill Tapes (Vinyl Box Set)

— p-rallel – Soundboy EP

— Patricia Lalor – Do It Again EP

— PJ Harvey – Dry (Reissue)

— PJ Harvey – Dry – Demos

— Quicksails – Blue Rise

— Rob Clores – Split Second Meltdown EP

— Roberta Fleck – First Take (50th Anniversary Reissue)

— RUIN – Plague Transmissions: Vol. 2

— Safehold – Boyish

— Samuel Proffitt – Shades EP

— Seasick Steve – Love & Peace

— Shirley Collins – Heart’s Ease

— Skullcrusher – Skullcrusher EP

— Snowgoose – The Making of You

— Spoon – Soft Effects EP (Vinyl Reissue)

— Spoon – Telephone (Vinyl Reissue)

— Stonebirds – Collapse and Fail

— Taki – Girl God

— Taylor Swift – folklore

— Ted Russell Kamp – Down in the Den

— Ten Walls – Lights For the Dreams

— that dog. – Retreat From the Sun (Vinyl Reissue)

— that dog. – Totally Crushed Out (Vinyl Reissue)

— Thin Lear – Wooden Cave

— Vexillary – SurViolence

— Vince Guaraldi Trio – Peanuts Greatest Hits (Vinyl Reissue)

— Vince Guaraldi Trio – Peanuts Portraits (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Wild Blue – Anonymous Future EP

— Winter – Endless Space (Between You & I)

— Yellow Shoots – naked EP

— Zoë Nutt – How Does It Fell

