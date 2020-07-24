Job Rants Thread – 7/24/2020 – Working From Home XVIII: Understimulated

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

As per CNN: 1.4 million (that’s million with a DAMN) filed for unemployment benefits last week; reversing the downturn in applications that have supposedly been falling since March; a trend that’s being partially blamed on: “A resurgence in infections and a rollback of reopening plans in several states…Making it difficult for people to re-enter the labor force following the pandemic lockdown.”

You don’t have to be an economist to grasp the severity of something like that, boys and girls; and with the current $600 weekly bonus to the usual unemployment set to expire at the end of the month, it’s becoming hard not to. For those of you currently in the position of relying on said benefits, I would very much like to know your thoughts on the matter, as well providing the usual spot to go off, as needed. There’s not a lot else to say this week, but my point from previous weeks still stands: We’re in this together, so just keep being supportive of one-another, and help if and when you can.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, and great weekend. And remember: Never stop trying to work together, even if we’re not together, working.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...