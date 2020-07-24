This Weekly Shuffle Thread is One of the BEST!

Miracle Legion – All For The Best

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffle! We’re all about turning on that shuffle and letting that music play, because you can hear some of the best songs that way! So it’s only natural that todays shuffle is dedicated only to the BEST!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word Best in the title of them! But don’t panic if your shuffle gets the best of you and has barely any Best songs! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling everybody, and I’ll see you next time!

Been listening to music on shuffle play? Miss the shuffle thread over at the mothership, but still want an opportunity to show off your impeccable taste in music? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Even if you haven’t been shuffling today but listened to an amazing random mix of songs at some point earlier in the week or in your life, please feel free to share it right here.

So, without further ado (and with Heisenberg and exexalien’s implicit approval): It’s the Weekly Shuffle Thread!!!!!!

What have you been listening to?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...