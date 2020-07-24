Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jul. 24 – encore from Dec. 3, 1993

Let’s meet the contestants for game two of the final of the 10th Anniversary Tournament:

Leslie Frates, a Spanish teacher from Hayward, California, earned $100 yesterday;

Tom Nosek, an engineer from Torrance, California, brings over a score of $13,600 from game one; and

Frank Spangenberg, a transit officer from Douglaston, New York, won $600 in the previous game.

Tom had a big lead from the previous day, but trailed Leslie and Frank going into FJ today, so everyone was in with a chance to win the title.

DD1, $400 – 1500 – This most famous morality play dates to around 1500 (Leslie won the maximum of $500.)

DD2, $1,000 – U.N. SECRETARIES GENERAL – He headed Norway’s delegation to the 1945 UN conference in San Francisco before becoming secretary general (Tom won $1,000 from his score of $1,600.)

DD3, $600 – WORLD FACTS – The imposing ruins of Angkor Tom temple complex, built around 1200, are in this country (Leslie won $2,700 from her total of $10,300.)

FJ – WOMEN PLAYWRIGHTS – 1 of 3 women who won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in the 1980s

Only Frank was correct on FJ. He doubled to $16,200 for a two-day total of $16,800, good for the win and an additional $25,000 for total tournament winnings of $41,800.

Tom lost his entire $4,000, with his score from yesterday of $13,600 good for second place, which is also the amount he wins. Leslie, the day’s leader going into FJ with $13,000, dropped $8,601 to $4,399. Her two-day total was $4,499, but she wins the minimum guarantee of $7,500.

Triple Stumper of the day: Despite it being very recent history, no one knew the Seattle center fielder tied a Major League record by hitting home runs in eight straight games, Ken Griffey Jr.

This day in Trebekistan: Alex advised us that “If you are wondering which round to watch”, we should definitely watch Double Jeopardy!, which makes me wonder if there’s a single person who watches the first round, then turns the TV off.

Judging the producers: I really like the dark, dramatic lighting on the contestants during the 30 second period as the FJ music plays. Mike Richards, if you are reading this, please consider bringing this back, along with the contestants striding to their podiums while being introduced.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Everyman”? DD2 – Who was Trygve Lie? DD3 – What is Cambodia/Kampuchea? FJ – Who is Wendy Wasserstein (or Beth Henley or Marsha Norman)?

