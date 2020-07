This summer’s I-Can’t-Believe-It’s-Not-E3 streams continue with Bandai Namco’s press event, set to feature news on upcoming games Scarlet Nexus, Captain Tsubasa, and DLC for My Hero One’s Justice 2, among others. Tune in at 7 PM Eastern for the goods (and the bads).

(You can also stream the event at Twitch.)

