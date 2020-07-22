Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Friends with Benefits (07/22/2020)

So, yeah. Being friends. And having the sex. Simple, right?

Ever done it?

If so, was it more of just a sex buddy, or an actual friend you just happened to be having sex with?

Did you stay in touch after things ended?

Was it more something you genuinely wanted, or a stop gap solution because you weren’t in a relationship?

Or … anything else I have not thought of!

As always, anything else related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

