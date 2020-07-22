Werewolf 127 – Fire Emblem Three Houses: Day 4

Part I: White Clouds

Chapter 4: Grief

“You fucking idiots,” a figure in large black armor and a white and red mask says, “I told you to get him suspended, not kill him.”

“Sorry, boss…” One of the mercs says, “we’ll be better next time.”

“You better. Get back to work.”

Balthus punches the wind as he makes his way back to his quarters in Abyss. But before he does that. He sees a door with a note labeled “Pasta in here.” Excited, he barges in, only to realize the door is locked and five people in masks are laughing at him.

Balthus (Lutair) is suspended. He was a Student.

Pikachu wrestles a scarecrow in the training grounds when they hear someone humming a familiar tune. They look behind him and see a person skipping towards them. The mystery one gets closer until she is a few feet away from the pokemon. Before they have time to react, Pikachu has been warped into detention.

Pikachu (Gramps) is suspended. They (he) were a Student.

Princess Lalette von Leonsberg sat outside her room, enjoying the nice evening breeze and pondering what it takes to be a true hero. Before she reacts, an arrow lands inches away from her.

“Yeah… no thanks.” She says, running towards detention.

Princess Lalette von Leonsberg (Wasp) is dead. She was a Student.

***

The sky drizzles as you watch Denning’s casket be buried into the ground. There are tears and shocked expressions in the audience. Lady Rhea and the professors stand in front of the grave.

“Whoever did this will pay.” The archbishop says.

“I’m sorry students,” the professors say, “his battle ends here.”

The tombstone says “Denning ??-1180.” You stare at it for what feels like an eternity, listening to the raindrops hit the soil.

Roles 24 16 Players 15 8 Students (VT) – Just ordinary folk, trying to get an education… in WAR. Only ability is to vote during the day. 1 Armored Knight (Jailer) – Your armor will become a fortress. Can’t jail themself or jail the same person twice in a row 1 Monk (Investigator) – Your wisdom knows no bounds. Able to investigate one target once per night. 1 Archer (Vigilante) – You’re on your way to becoming a top sniper! Has three shots. Shots will not go through if jailed or blocked. 4 Mercenaries (Wolves) – You’ll do anything for gold, including messing with your classmates. Only ability is one night kill per night. Will be read as “Merc” if investigated. 1 Brigand (Wolf Roleblocker) – Your muscles will stop people from doing anything! Can’t block the same person twice in a row or themself. Will be read as “Merc” if investigated. 1 Trickster (SK) – Your goal is to hide in the shadows and cause as much unrest and panic as possible. Has one night kill per night. Will be read as “Trickster” if investigated. [collapse]

Rules and Guidelines RP is optional, but appreciated for fun activities! Do NOT Screenshot or quote directly from your QT. This will result in an instant mod kill. Do NOT edit or delete any posts. Feel free to use your QT as much or as little as you please. Sometimes it helps to think out loud. Also, if you ever want or need to chat about non game related stuff, we’d be happy to lend an ear! Do not belittle other players for their choices or reasoning. Attack arguments, not people. We will step in and give a warning if others tell me they’re uncomfortable, or when we think you crossed a line. You must make at least three posts for day. If you’re in a situation where you think you can’t reach that requirement, try to let us know. We can work something out! 🙂 This isn’t a rule per-say, but we discourage using emotional appeals as arguments. We don’t want people to feel guilty for their votes or something like that. Only votes are allowed in the vote thread. No GIFS or off topic replies. Keep that stuff somewhere else. There will be EVENTS every game day. These will be simple and give you the opportunity to gain points for your house (non game related) and Support Conversations. We will explain what you get from support conversations during the game. [collapse]

Players and Houses Black Eagles 1. Ralph – Todd

2. Jude – Dark Willow

3. Spooky – Spooky with a Sword

4. Library Lass – Anna

5. Hoho – Sparkly Possum

6. Owen – Darius Emmanuel Grouch III.

7. Goat – Bernadetta

8. Otakunomike – Mia Blue Lions 1. Stoney – Denning

2. Sic – Smokey Bear Forest Ranger

3. Jake – Cranky Kong

4. Malthusc – Balthier

5. Gramps – Pikachu

6. Wasp – Princess Lalette von Leonsberg

7. Nuka – Capybara

8. Snugs – Mitsuru Kirijo Golden Deer 1. Jam – Marianne von Edmund

2. April – Eddie the Golden Eagle

3. MSD – Maple

4. Lutair – Balthus

5. Lamb – Renly Baratheon

6. Tiff – Tiffany Aching

7. Donalbain – Darrell Rivers

8. Side – Kyo Backups: Colonel Mustard [collapse]

And yes, this is a Grumproro and dw co-production! 🙂

Day 4 will end on Friday, July 23 at 1:00 PM EDT.

Link to art.

