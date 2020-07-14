AVoCADo GamesCast #65: In Light of Recent Events…

Episode #65: In Light of Recent Events… – AVoCADo GamesCast We discuss recent allegations of abuse and misconduct in the games industry. We also talk about some of this summer's E3 replacement streams. (Listener discretion advised.) [Recorded June 27, 2020]

We’re trying WordPress’s new podcast player embed for this episode, which features me, The Kappa, Lutair, and Lovely Bones. Hopefully it works. As you can see from the episode description in the embed, this episode covers some serious topics. There are content warnings for discussions of sexual harassment and assault, workplace abuse, and gendered slurs.

You can listen to the podcast with the embedded player above, or you can subscribe on iTunes, on Google Play, or directly to our podcast feed. You can also download a copy directly from the Internet Archive. Please check out the linkdump on the podcast’s website, and feel free to leave feedback for the podcast.

Timestamps:

0:15 – Introduction

2:00 – Harassment and Abuse in the Games Industry

1:09:25 – PlayStation 5: The Future of Gaming

1:32:00 – PC Gaming Show

1:46:25 – Future Games Show

1:52:05 – EA Play Live

2:07:20 – Other Summer Gaming Streams

2:14:05 – Conclusion

