It’s The Fall Of The Tuesday Politics Thread

I continue to enjoy taking the opportunity to get little history refresher and reminders while doing the Tuesday PT simply because it takes my mind off the here and now for a few minutes and to remember that, hey, things have always been grim!

This is a big day in French history, which made an impact far and why, as the French Revolution began with the fall of the Bastille Prison today in 1789. This kicked off ten years of change across France and would spread across Europe for a long time to come in how it influenced politics and more.

What we’re experiencing now shall pass at some point, for better and worse, and something else is yet to come. And that’s important because we live in the here and now and must make the most of those moments, in big and small ways. Everyone is coping with it in different ways, coming to realizations at different times, and being affected very differently. But the truth is we are all in this together.

So, be excellent to each other and remember that the McSquirrell rule is always in effect! And if it gets problematic out there, grab ahold of a mod at avocadomods@gmail.com.

