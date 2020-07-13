Flashpoint Night Thread

In Summer 2011, DC Comics released the miniseries Flashpoint. This event featured Barry Allen aka The Flash waking up in a universe not his own. Cyborg was America’s number one superhero, Atlantis was at war with Themyscira , Abin Sur was Earth’s Green Lantern, an angry and ruthless Batman waged war against criminals on the streets of Gotham, and Superman was nowhere to be found.

One of the biggest surprises Barry discovered was that his mother was alive and well.

Barry must put his tried and true detective skills to work to determine the changes made to the past that shaped the present.

Will Barry be able to put things back to the way they were?

Does he want to now that his mother is around, possibly for good?

This miniseries is worth checking out to help fill the void left by the hiatus of the Flash TV series. It is also a good primer for the Flash movie that is slated to be released in the near future.

Have a good evening and I hope you have a great week ahead of you.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...