Denzel: The Sweet 16

And so, we have our Sweet 16!

Two of the matches went right down to the wire, as underdog Fences sussed out the remake of The Manchurian Candidate by 1 point, while The Book of Eli rained out The Hurricane by 1 point.

Our first ever TV show, St. Elsewhere, inevitably got caught on the outside from Inside Man 28 – 5.  And the passionately defended The Seige (tribute photo above) just couldn’t excel Training Day.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia and Malcolm X zeroed out their competitors 31 and 33 to zero, respectively.

Now for the new ones.    Will anything upset what looks like a very solid Top 4 movies?  Only YOU decide!