Shoeless Trivia: Sports

The original purpose of this was to do categories not in my normal trivia wheelhouse, so here’s some sports.
- What is the first major professional sports franchise to be owned by a Native American tribe? This team is one of only four in the WNBA not to share a market with an NBA team.
- Name the individual depicted in the logo below:
- What Green Pay Packers quarterback’s stellar performance earned him the MVP trophy for Super Bowls I and II?
- Name either of the two cities that were formerly home to the Oakland Athletics.
- A cesta, from the Spanish for basket, is a piece of equipment used in what fast-paced sport?
Answers
- Connecticut Sun
- Jerry West
- Bart Starr
- Philadelphia, Kansas City
- jai alai
