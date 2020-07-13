Disney+ Announces Star Wars: The Bad Batch Series

With the end of The Clone Wars recently, I thought we were done with this period.

Disney+ is looking to bring some new animated Star Wars material out in 2021 and they’ve announced Star Wars: The Bad Batch as the project. The series got a look during the recent final season of Clone Wars where this group of Clone Troopers were involved in one of the missions. The series has Dave Filoni serving as the executive producer on it with Athena Portillo, Brad Rau, and Jennifer Corbett. Carrie Beck is on board to co-executive produce along with producer Josh Rimes.

No time period was set for when to expect it or how big of a season it’ll be.

“Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series,” said Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+. “While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni’s vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch.”

Plot Concept: The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...