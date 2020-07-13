Albums By The Year: 2016

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We started with the year 2000 and we’re moving forward through time, working our way to the present day.
2016 was another year. i’ve got my list behind this spoiler here, and i’ll see yours in the comments below.
Oathbreaker – Rheia
Beyoncé – Lemonade
Rihanna – ANTI
Solange – A Seat At The Table
Danny Brown – Atrocity Exhibition
Frank Ocean – Blond
Kendrick Lamar – untitled unmastered.
Childish Gambino – “Awaken, My Love!”
Emma Ruth Rundle – Marked For Death
Jenny Hval – Blood B-tch
Kayo Dot – Plastic House On Base Of Sky
White Lung – Paradise
Cult Of Luna & Julie Christmas – Mariner
Phantogram – Three
XYLØ – America
Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool
Angel Olsen – My Woman
Dälek – Asphalt For Eden
Vanishing Life – Surveillance
Springtime Carnivore – Midnight Room
Preoccupations – Preoccupations
Emily Blue – Another Angry Woman