Albums By The Year: 2016

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We started with the year 2000 and we’re moving forward through time, working our way to the present day.

2016 was another year. i’ve got my list behind this spoiler here, and i’ll see yours in the comments below.

2016 Oathbreaker – Rheia

Beyoncé – Lemonade

Rihanna – ANTI

Solange – A Seat At The Table

Danny Brown – Atrocity Exhibition

Frank Ocean – Blond

Kendrick Lamar – untitled unmastered.

Childish Gambino – “Awaken, My Love!”

Emma Ruth Rundle – Marked For Death

Jenny Hval – Blood B-tch

Kayo Dot – Plastic House On Base Of Sky

White Lung – Paradise

Cult Of Luna & Julie Christmas – Mariner

Phantogram – Three

XYLØ – America

Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool

Angel Olsen – My Woman

Dälek – Asphalt For Eden

Vanishing Life – Surveillance

Springtime Carnivore – Midnight Room

Preoccupations – Preoccupations

Emily Blue – Another Angry Woman [collapse]

