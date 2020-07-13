The Day Thread Has A Bad Feeling About This (7/13)

Harrison Ford turns 78 years old today. Just playing Indiana Jones, Rick Deckard, Dr. Richard Kimball, and President Marshall in Air Force One (“Get off my plane!”) would make for a great career. But there’s one other role you might be familiar with: Everyone’s favorite Corellian, Han Solo.

By the way, “Han shot first” is incorrect. To say that he shot first implies that there was a second shot, but there was not. Han shot Greedo, Greedo died, that’s all, folks! Just one shot. It wasn’t self defense. It wasn’t a duel. It was a pre-emptive strike. Han was a cold-blooded killer, but with the Rebel Alliance, he found redemption.

Stay home if you can, wear a mask if you have to go out, wash your hands, post cat pictures, and be excellent to each other.

