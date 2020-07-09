Weekly Games Thread #2 is Wishing For What Might Yet Be

Happy Thursday, friends! What games are you playing and what do you think of them? As a bonus prompt, what is a setting that you would like to see a game take place in? Go wild – historical eras, locations, and even far out concepts are all welcome here!

Since it didn’t get many comments (I blame the holiday weekend) and I know this community loves Animal Crossing, I’m also going to link to last week’s Franchise Festival article on the history of that series: https://the-avocado.org/2020/07/03/franchise-festival-94-animal-crossing/.

