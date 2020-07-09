Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What’s your favorite produce placement, real or fake, that you’ve seen in your TV shows?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JULY 9TH, 2020:

Cake Season Premiere (Fxx)

Cannonball Series Premiere (USA)

Chrisley Knows Best Season Premiere (USA)

Close Enough Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Expecting Amy (HBO Max)

Japan Sinks: 2020 Series Premiere (Netflix)

National Theatre At Home: The Deep Blue Sea (YouTube)

The Beach House (Shudder)

The Protector Season Four Premiere (Netflix)

World’s Smallest Woman: Meet Jyoti (TLC)

FRIDAY, JULY 10TH, 2020:

Breathe: Into the Shadows (Amazon)

Captain Underpants In Space Series Premiere (Netflix)

Dating Around: Brazil Series Premiere (Netflix)

Disney Channel Summer Sing-Along (Disney+)

Down To Earth With Zac Efron Series Premiere (Netflix)

Greatness Code (Apple TV+)

Greyhound (Apple TV+)

Hello Jinja Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

Little Voice Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Obsession: Stalked By My Lover (Lifetime)

Palm Springs (Hulu)

Radio Disney Presents ARDYs Summer Playlist (Disney+)

The Claudia Kishi Club (Netflix)

The Old Guard (Netflix)

The Twelve Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Weekly Season Premiere (FX)

SATURDAY. JULY 11TH, 2020:

Amphibia Season Premiere (Disney)

Big City Greens Season Premiere (Disney)

Crikey! It’s The Irwins: Life In Lockdown (Animal Planet)

Family Or Fiancee Season Premiere (OWN)

Hotel Paranormal (Travel)

Love & Marriage Season Premiere (OWN)

My Cat From Hell: Cat Sh#t Crazy (Animal Planet)

Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered (Nickelodeon)

Obsession: Escaping My Ex (Lifetime)

Say Yes To The Dress Season Premiere (TLC)

The Owl House (Disney)

The Unexplained Season Premiere (History)

Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation Season Premiere (History)

Vacation House Rules Series Premiere (HGTV)

SUNDAY, JULY 12TH, 2020:

Obsession: Her Final Vengeance (Lifetime)

Paranormal Caught On Tape (Travel)

P-Valley Series Premiere (Starz)

Very Scary People Season Premiere (HLN)

MONDAY, JULY 13TH, 2020:

CMA Best Of Fest (ABC)

Foodie Love Series Premiere (HBO)

TUESDAY, JULY 14TH, 2020:

On Est Ensemble (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15TH, 2020:

Gli Infedeli (Netflix)

House Of Ho Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Killer Camp Series Premiere (The CW)

Lost Speedways Series Premiere (Peacock)

Married At First Sight Season Eleven Premiere (Lifetime)

Travels With Darley Series Premiere (Journey)

