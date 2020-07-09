The Weekly Music Thread Is Big in Japan

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: What artists or songs were you surprised to find out were significantly more popular “abroad” than at home?

The “Big in Japan” (aka – “Germans Love David Hasselhoff”) trope dates back to the 1950’s, with the sudden influx of Western music and pop culture into those countries post-WWII, though the phenomenon of artists becoming wildly more popular overseas than at home is certainly not limited to those countries. “Home” and “abroad” are obviously relative terms, but whether you have seen this sort of thing for yourself or just read about instances of it happening before, feel free to share!

If you like post-punk and have yet to check out Big in Japan, take 14 minutes and check out this EP – and then if you like it, take another six or seven minutes and check out the other three songs in their discography. The band didn’t last for long, but nearly all the former members went on to be heavily involved in the U.K. music scene. Some even became members of bands you may have heard of, including The KLF, Pink Military, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Frankie Goes to Hollywood, and the Teardrop Explodes (to name just a few).

Ironically enough, none of their songs were actually released in Japan.

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

