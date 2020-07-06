The Monday Politics Thread Celebrates Nothing, Absolutely Nothing

The Army has identified the remains of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, her family’s lawyer said in a statement Sunday evening.

Guillen, 20, was last seen in a parking lot on the Texas Army base on April 22, according to military officials. On June 30, investigators said they found unidentified human remains about 20 miles away from the Killeen, Texas, base.”The Army has confirmed that the bones, hair and other remains found are Vanessa Guillen,” attorney Natalie Khawam said Sunday in the statement. “We are at a loss for words.”



I’m not, but the words I would like to say would get me banned post haste. And the fact my Alma mater, UW-Milwaukee, apparently can’t – or won’t – fire the professor who claimed Vanessa deserved this because that’s what being a woman in the military means is just icing on my shit cake right now. Seriously.









