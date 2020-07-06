Cage Match: The FINAL Cage Match.

And It all comes down to this. You Liked Your Crazy Cage, You loved Your Action Cage, but mostly You really, REALLY loved your Comic Cage, as the final two in contention could be considered his finest comedic work.

Adaptation earned Cage his 2nd and final (so far) Oscar Nomination. as well as a Golden Globe nomination, a BAFTA nomination, and a SAG nomination.

Leaving Arizona earned Cage, well, an American Comedy Award nomination. What can I say? We had less awards in the 80s. (And he lost to Robin Williams for Good Morning, Vietnam, so….)

Adaptation took the Face / Off 37 – 25, while Raising Arizona crumbled The Rock by a staggering 47 – 20. I was expecting closer races.

We’ll also find out our 3rd place winner, as Action Cage meets himself. Face / Off takes on The Rock for both 3rd Place and our Favorite Action Cage.

In the Discussion Thread, why not share YOUR Top 5 (10) whatever Nicolas Cage movies.

I chose Leaving Las Vegas as the photo, because it is arguably his best performance, and also it’s summer and hot. We should all be in the pool.

