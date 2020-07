Today would’ve been the 221st birthday of French artist Jean Cocteau. Although he was known to some a poet, playwright, novelist, designer, filmmaker, visual artist, critic and many others in his résumé, he is more well known for directing the 1946 French film La Belle et la Bête, which in English translates to Beauty and the Beast. Cocteau’s version of Beauty and the Beast is more well known for its visual style such as the candelabra being hold by arms in walls at the Beast’s castle.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...