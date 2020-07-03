The Explosive Friday Politics Thread

Hey Politicadoes, please enjoy your last views of the lovely Black Hills of South Dakota before another stupid Trump display sets them on fire:

https://cdn.jacksonholenet.com/images/content/1675_779_Black_Hills_South_Dakota_lg.jpg

And take some time to appreciate the idea of the United States of America, if not its actuality.

As usual, the Politics Thread is a place of peace, love, understanding and frinkiacs. Be kind and empathetic to your fellow posters, try not to post takes from randos, definitely do not wish harm on anyone, tell your friendly mods if there’s a problem, or if there’s a clambreak.

Enjoy your long weekend if you get one!

