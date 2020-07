“WILDFIRE!!” started life as a Vocaloid song by Circrush, a collaboration between artists Circus-P and Crusher-P. The version posted above is a cover by JubyPhonic, aka Juliet Simmons, a voice actress who works mainly in anime dubs who also records covers of Vocaloid songs. I heard this for the first time a couple weeks ago, and I’ve been listening to it constantly since. It reminds me of something that would have been on a DDR soundtrack.

