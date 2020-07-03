Friday New Music 7/3

Here’s some new music! A list from Consequence of Sound below:

— A.A. Williams – Forever Blue

— ABBA – ABBA: The Studio Albums

— Angeles – Hell on High Heels

— Attraktors – Attraktors

— Az Izz – Dopeliss

— bdrmm – Bedroom

— Black Funeral – Scourge of Lamashtu

— Bob Katsionis – Amadeus Street Warrior

— Boris – NO

— Bruno Bavota – Apartment Loops Vol. 1

— Bury Tomorrow – Cannibal

— The Charlatans – Between 10th and 11th (Expanded Edition)

— Charlie Barnes – Last Night Glitter

— Cuddle Magic – Bath

— Dan Romer & Mike Tuccillo – Ramy Seasons One and Two – Original Composition Soundtrack Album

— David Bowie – Ouvrez Le Chien

— DDENT – Couvre-sang

— Deathsiege – Unworthy Adversary EP

— Deema – Chew Your Food EP

— Deeper Graves – Open Roads

— Deerhoof & Wanda Leo Smith – To Be Surrounded By Beautiful, Curious, Breathing, Laughing Flesh Is Enough

— Dexateens – Live from Athens, GA – Heathens Homecoming 2020

— Diogo Strausz – Pausa

— Doggerland – Out Of Here

— Dream Wife – So When You Gonna…

— Filter Dread – Trickster

— Forest Green – In Wave

— Gaika – Seguridad EP

— Gimmik – Entre Les Chambres

— Greg Foat – Symphonie Pacifique

— Greyboy Allstars – Como De Allstars

— Gucci Mane – Gucci Mane Presents: So Icey Summer

— Henry Green – Half Light

— Hidden Rivers – Plainsight Lakes EP

— Holiday Party – Holiday Party

— Honne – no song without you

— IGNEA – The Realms of Fire and Death

— Internet Death – Not Your Dog!

— The Irrepressibles – Superheroes

— Jayda G – Both of Us / Are U Down EP

— Kay Greyson – Paris EP

— Keleketla! – Keleketla!

— Kiran Kai – XYZ EP

— Lapalux – Esrevoinma EP

— Limos – Tales of The White Eye EP

— Little Kid – Transfiguration Highway

— Lolawolf – Tenderness

— Lucy and the Rats – Got Lucky

— Marchelle Bradanini – Only A Woman

— MC Yallah and Eomac – Mama Waliwamanyii EP

— McStine & Minnemann – McStine & Minnemann

— Moonlogue – Sail Under Nadir

— Mora Prokaza – By Chance

— Name Without Numbers – 20 Year Anniversary EP

— Nikitch & Kuna Maze – Débuts

— Northern Crown – In A Pallaid Shadow

— Not A Boys Name – The Internet Sucks EP

— Omar Rodríguez-Lopez- The Cloud Hill Tapes Vol. II

— Paul Weller – On Sunset (Digital Release)

— Poltergeist – Feather of Truth

— Pop Smoke – Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

— Poppongene – Futures Unsure EP

— Powerwolf – Best of the Blessed

— Pure Bathing Culture – Carrido EP

— Qasim Naqvi – Beta EP

— Round Eye – Culture Shock Treatment

— Ryan Sawyer – Your Heart Will Be Your Skin

— Soul Grinder – Chronicles of Decay

— SVÄRD – The Rift EP

— Temples on Mars – Parallels V. 1 EP

— Thiago Nassif – Mente

— Tim Bowness – Late Night Laments

— Too Much (Ian Svenonius and Rich Morel) – Club Emotion

— Treehouse – Unappealing EP

— Twin Peaks – Side A EP

— Various Artists – Exitos Varios

— Various Artists – Off The Charts: The Song Poem Story Soundtrack

— The Winter Passing – New Ways of Living

— Willie Nelson – First Rose of Spring

— Wolfhounds – Electric Music

