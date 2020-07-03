Friday New Music 7/3

Here’s some new music! A list from Consequence of Sound below:
— A.A. Williams – Forever Blue
— ABBA – ABBA: The Studio Albums
— Angeles – Hell on High Heels
— Attraktors – Attraktors
— Az Izz – Dopeliss
— bdrmm – Bedroom
— Black Funeral – Scourge of Lamashtu
— Bob Katsionis – Amadeus Street Warrior
— Boris – NO
— Bruno Bavota – Apartment Loops Vol. 1
— Bury Tomorrow – Cannibal
— The Charlatans – Between 10th and 11th (Expanded Edition)
— Charlie Barnes – Last Night Glitter
— Cuddle Magic – Bath
— Dan Romer & Mike Tuccillo – Ramy Seasons One and Two – Original Composition Soundtrack Album
— David Bowie – Ouvrez Le Chien
— DDENT – Couvre-sang
— Deathsiege – Unworthy Adversary EP
— Deema – Chew Your Food EP
— Deeper Graves – Open Roads
— Deerhoof & Wanda Leo Smith – To Be Surrounded By Beautiful, Curious, Breathing, Laughing Flesh Is Enough
— Dexateens – Live from Athens, GA – Heathens Homecoming 2020
— Diogo Strausz – Pausa
— Doggerland – Out Of Here
— Dream Wife – So When You Gonna…
— Filter Dread – Trickster
— Forest Green – In Wave
— Gaika – Seguridad EP
— Gimmik – Entre Les Chambres
— Greg Foat – Symphonie Pacifique
— Greyboy Allstars – Como De Allstars
— Gucci Mane – Gucci Mane Presents: So Icey Summer
— Henry Green – Half Light
— Hidden Rivers – Plainsight Lakes EP
— Holiday Party – Holiday Party
— Honne – no song without you
— IGNEA – The Realms of Fire and Death
— Internet Death – Not Your Dog!
— The Irrepressibles – Superheroes
— Jayda G – Both of Us / Are U Down EP
— Kay Greyson – Paris EP
— Keleketla! – Keleketla!
— Kiran Kai – XYZ EP
— Lapalux – Esrevoinma EP
— Limos – Tales of The White Eye EP
— Little Kid – Transfiguration Highway
— Lolawolf – Tenderness
— Lucy and the Rats – Got Lucky
— Marchelle Bradanini – Only A Woman
— MC Yallah and Eomac – Mama Waliwamanyii EP
— McStine & Minnemann – McStine & Minnemann
— Moonlogue – Sail Under Nadir
— Mora Prokaza – By Chance
— Name Without Numbers – 20 Year Anniversary EP
— Nikitch & Kuna Maze – Débuts
— Northern Crown – In A Pallaid Shadow
— Not A Boys Name – The Internet Sucks EP
— Omar Rodríguez-Lopez- The Cloud Hill Tapes Vol. II
— Paul Weller – On Sunset (Digital Release)
— Poltergeist – Feather of Truth
— Pop Smoke – Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
— Poppongene – Futures Unsure EP
— Powerwolf – Best of the Blessed
— Pure Bathing Culture – Carrido EP
— Qasim Naqvi – Beta EP
— Round Eye – Culture Shock Treatment
— Ryan Sawyer – Your Heart Will Be Your Skin
— Soul Grinder – Chronicles of Decay
— SVÄRD – The Rift EP
— Temples on Mars – Parallels V. 1 EP
— Thiago Nassif – Mente
— Tim Bowness – Late Night Laments
— Too Much (Ian Svenonius and Rich Morel) – Club Emotion
— Treehouse – Unappealing EP
— Twin Peaks – Side A EP
— Various Artists – Exitos Varios
— Various Artists – Off The Charts: The Song Poem Story Soundtrack
— The Winter Passing – New Ways of Living
— Willie Nelson – First Rose of Spring
— Wolfhounds – Electric Music