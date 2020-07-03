Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jul. 3 (encore from May 16, 2019)

Game one of the two-game 2019 Teachers Tournament final gave us this matchup:

Sara, middle school instrumental music from Maryland, is inspired by Post-It Notes from students;

Francois, 11th grade physics from New York, works out, I mean, socializes with other teachers; and

Conor, high school world history from New York, cried with disappointment at getting Derek Jeter’s autograph.

Conor missed both of his DD chances while Francois was correct on DD3, helping him build a big lead with $18,800 going into FJ vs. $6,800 for Sara and $4,600 for Conor.

DD1, $800 – CROSSWORD CLUES “L” – Fungi & algae combo (Conor lost $2,400 on a true DD.)

DD2, $1,600 – PEOPLE ON THE MAP – The Karen neighborhood of Nairobi was once the home of this author (Conor lost $2,000 of his $4,200.)

DD3, $1,600 – EUROPEAN HISTORY – This extreme right-wing ideology big in 1930s & ’40s Europe gets its name from a Roman bundle of wooden rods (Francois won $2,000 from his leading total of $10,000.)

FJ – 20TH CENTURY BESTSELLING AUTHORS – He once said, “In all of us there is a hunger, marrow-deep, to know our heritage…who we are and where we have come from”

Francois and Conor were correct on FJ, with Francois adding $1,600 to show the way into tomorrow with $20,400. Despite being well behind, both Conor and Sara opted for small wagers, as Conor added $1,000 to end at $5,600, while Sara lost $2,000 to carry over $4,800 to the next game.

Triple Stumper of the day: A clue’s reference to a “gravel-voiced” folk album Grammy-winning singer and actor didn’t lead the players to Tom Waits.

Judging the writers: The Bee Gees cannot be the most expensive clue in a category about disco.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is lichen? DD2 – Who was Isak Dinesen (Karen Blixen)? DD3 – What is fascism? FJ – Who is Haley?

