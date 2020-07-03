July 2020 TV Preview – Network & Cable (Shows Keep Getting Delayed So There Are Some Repeats On Here)

And yep. I get to stare at that creepy fucking thumbnail of Charlie Manson staring directly into camera once again. Neat.

CBS

Tough As Nails

Tough As Nails a competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don’t think twice about working long hard hours and getting their hands dirty, in order to keep their country running. Competitors who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor will be tested for their strength, endurance, life skills and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites.

Starring: Phil Keoghan

Premieres July 8th

ABC

United We Fall

The profoundly realistic family sitcom follows the trials and tribulations of Jo and Bill, parents of two young kids, as they try to make it day to day as a functioning family. Bill’s very judgmental live-in mother and Jo’s large Latinx Catholic family will never hesitate to let our couple know they’re seemingly screwing up, but Bill and Jo will always have each other’s backs, united against everyone – other parents, teachers, doctors, specialists, coaches, co-workers and especially their kids.

Starring: Christina Vidal, Will Sasso, Jane Curtin, Ella Grace Helton, Guillermo Díaz, Jason Michael Snow, Ireland Carjaval, Sedona Carjaval

Quick Thoughts: So glad that the actresses around my age from all the 00s teen movies are now old enough to be Will Sasso’s hot wife in an ABC sitcom. That’s just super.

Premieres July 15th

TBS

Lost Resort

This wildly wrought, 10-episode social experiment follows nine strangers at their breaking points to an exotic wellness retreat where they embark on a voyage of self-discovery against a tropical backdrop. Working with an eclectic team of alternative healers who push them to their limits, the group experiences everything from rage rituals and vulnerability circles to orgasmic healing. As the emotional barriers crumble, the upstairs / downstairs drama explodes; the motley crew hooks up, breaks up and opens up in ways they’d never expect.

Premieres July 23rd

Travel

Hotel Paranormal

Acclaimed writer, actor, musician and filmmaker Dan Aykroyd, who is no stranger to the unexplained, narrates each episode featuring spine-tingling stories of paranormal encounters told from stays at grand hotels, highway motels and inns around the world. From objects flying across rooms to ancient spirits trapped in lobbies to demonic guests, “Hotel Paranormal,” in 10 one-hour episodes, brings to life terrifying encounters with dramatic re-creations and paranormal expert insights. “As a longtime believer in ghosts, I think the incredible encounters we’re highlighting on ‘Hotel Paranormal’ will open up a lot of minds and hopefully break through some of the skepticism people carry about the paranormal,” said Aykroyd. “I’m excited to lend my voice to help bring viewers across the United States, these gripping real-life ghost stories, many of which take place in their own backyards

Starring: Dan Aykroyd

Premieres July 11th

Showtime

Outcry

A five-part documentary series examining the gripping story of high school football star Greg Kelley and a quest for truth and justice. Few people experience the momentum that Kelley had going into his senior year in Leander, Texas. That all changed when he was convicted of sexual assault of a four-year-old boy, and sentenced to 25 years in prison with no possibility for parole. But a groundswell of support emerged for Kelley, calling into question the investigation, the prosecution’s tactics and ultimately, the validity of the conviction.

Premieres July 5th

HBO

Showbiz Kids

Showbiz Kids offers an unvarnished look at the high-risk, high-reward business of working as a child actor in the entertainment industry. Written and directed by former child actor Alex Winter, the film chronicles the shared experiences of prominent former child stars and the personal and professional price of fame and failure on a child.

Premieres July 14th

Epix

Helter Skelter

Before the Menendez brothers, OJ, and Ted Bundy, there was the biggest story of murder and crime in the modern age. Over 50 years have passed since Charles Manson and his cultishly devoted followers committed their horrific crimes, and yet, the public remains truly in the dark about The Manson Family and their journey into the abyss. How can one story be so well known, so legendary, and yet so little understood? In the most comprehensive telling of the Manson Family yet told in a visual medium, Helter Skelter features never-before-accessed interviews from former family members and journalists first on the scene and in the courtroom, weaving these original narratives with archival footage and newly-unearthed images. It will upend what people think they know about this layered and complex story and cast an entirely new light on this Crime of the Century.

Premieres July 26th

Starz

P-Valley

Down deep in the Mississippi Delta lies an oasis of grit and glitter in a rough patch of human existence where beauty can be hard to find. This southern-fried, hour-long drama tells the kaleidoscopic story of a little-strip-club-that-could and the big characters who come through its doors—the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful, and the damned. Trap music meets film noir in this lyrical and atmospheric series that dares to ask what happens when small-town folk dream beyond the boundaries of the Piggly Wiggly and the pawnshop.

Starring: Brandee Evans, Carolyn Braver, Dan J. Johnson, Elarica Johnson, Harriett D. Foy, Nicco Annan, Parker Sawyers, Thomas Qu. Jones, Tyler Lepley, Isaiah Washington, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Josh Ventura, Loretta Devine

Premieres July 12th

