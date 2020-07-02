Denzel: The Nominations

While we await the results for Never Worked Together Nicolas Cage Cage Match: The Final Four , let’s start the long weekend with the nominations for Denzel Washington.

Winner of 2 Academy Awards, 3 Golden Globes, 1 Tony, and 17 NAACP Image Awards (they really really like him!), Mr. Washington has been one of our best and most consistent actors working since the 80’s.

But which movie would be the Favorite Movie of The Avocado. Let’s make some nominations and start counting them up.

He has 44 Movies, so unless we can find 20 more options, the Top 32 will compete. Let’s see what they are!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...