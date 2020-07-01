The Worst Pop Culture of 2020 So Far

Now that we’re halfway through 2020, I’m sure that over the new few weeks we’ll have plenty of discussions about the best or most interesting pop cultural experiences we had in the first half of the year. But the first six months of 2020 also delivered a fair amount of trash, and that’s what we’re here to talk about. What was the worst or most disappointing pop culture that you experienced in the first half of 2020? (Let’s restrict our attention to stuff that came out between January 1st and June 30th.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...