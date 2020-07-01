Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jul. 1 (encore from May 27, 2019)

Here are today’s contestants:

Scott, a medical student from California, collected butterflies;

Monica, a financial planner from Florida, danced on past Memorial Days; and

James, a professional sports gambler from Nevada, is a young whippersnapper in bridge tournaments. James is a 27-day champ with winnings of $2,065,535.

James hit all three DDs, had $18,600 at the first commercial break and sailed into FJ with a massive $72,022 vs. $6,600 for Monica and $6,200 for Scott.

DD1, $800 – SOME TIMES – Although this era is associated with Monroe, the joy began in Madison’s administration as the War of 1812 ended (James bet “all the cheddar” and doubled to $16,400.)

DD2, $2,000 – POETIC GEOGRAPHY – “Harlem”, sometimes called “A Dream Deferred”, is probably the most famous poem by this man (James won $11,022 from his score of $24,200.)

DD3, $2,000 – MY CABINET JOB – A few names, if one isn’t enough: Albert Fall (who very much did), James Watt, Sally Jewell (James won $20,000 from his total of $41,622.)

FJ – GAMES – When this game was introduced in 1860, it had squares like intemperance & poverty & if you hit the suicide square your game was over

Everyone was correct on FJ, with James adding $58,000 to win with $130,022 for a 28-day total of $2,195,557.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the imposing and authoritative aunt from “The Handmaid’s Tale” is Aunt Lydia.

This day in Trebekistan: When James bet it all on DD1, Alex sounded disappointed, perhaps because he knew the game would be over before the first commercial. Also, Trebek likes the look of Sarah in the beekeeper’s outfit and thinks it should be a permanent part of her wardrobe.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Era of Good Feelings? DD2 – Who was Langston Hughes? DD3 – What is Secretary of the Interior? FJ – What is “The Game of Life”?

