Avocado Write & Word

I still haven’t gotten tired of making people make top 10 lists, so here we are. We’re doing books now. Here’s the rules:

1.) Your list can only contain 10 titles; no more, no less.

2.) Twin Peaks: The Return isn’t a book.

3.) As always, obvious joke ballots won’t be counted.

4.) Full series can be counted.

5.) More a suggestion than a rule: it’d be much easier if you included the author and year(s) for the books.

6.) Comics books count

7.) This one is important, so I’m going to bold it: There is to be no mocking of other people’s picks. This is supposed to be fun and this shit isn’t fun at all, so don’t do it.

8.) The only criteria for your list should be “books you like the most.”

To get you started, here’s my picks:

-1984 by George Orwell, 1949

-Blood Meridian by Cormac McCarthy, 1985

-Catch-22 by Joseph Heller, 1961

-A Confederacy of Dunces by John Kennedy Toole, 1980

-The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald, 1925

-The Road by Cormac McCarthy, 2006

-Slaughterhouse-Five by Kurt Vonnegut, 1969

-A Song of Ice and Fire by George R.R. Martin, 1996-

-To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee, 1960

-Watchmen by Alan Moore, 1986-1987

(Thanks to LibraryLass for coming up with the name.)

