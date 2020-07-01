AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming Thread: Forge of Fury, Session 6

Welcome back to the weekly D&D and Tabletop Gaming thread! Here’s a place where we can talk about Dungeons & Dragons or any other tabletop games that you nerds might be into. Tell us about the games you’re playing, speculate about future expansions, recruit your fellow Avocados into new groups, whatever you want.

No discussion topic this week, ’cause I’m on vacation. Artificer discussion next week.

I took over the GM’s chair once again, this time running the group through the D&D 5e adventure “Forge of Fury,” found in the Tales From the Yawning Portal book. The PCs are:

Gash the Furious, a Half-Orc Totem Warrior Barbarian (played by Otto)

Slowclap, a Kenku Kensei Monk (played by Josephus Brown)

Seraphina Lathander, an Aasimar Light Cleric (played by The Wasp)

Oona Maku, a Half-Elf Hunter Ranger (played by Wafflicious)

Fritzi Flickerfling, a Gnome Evoker Wizard (played by The Hayes Code)

Edith Stitch, a Gnome Forge Cleric (played by Spiny Creature)

Nightscale They killed my dragon, and only two of them came close to dying themselves. Full recap to come! [collapse]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...