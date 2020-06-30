30 Day Disney Challenge Day 30: What Disney Means To You

Disney is going to mean so many different things to different people. Whether you’re hardcore into understanding how the business of filmmaking works or if theme parks are you thing and that resonates more than anything else for you. It may just be a couple of films or it could be entire brands that they’ve acquired over the years that are a big part of your life.

For me, Disney has become all-encompassing in a lot of ways because I grew up on Star Wars first and foremost and that lead me to Marvel Comics. When I outgrew the few Disney movies produced in the 80s, it was Pixar that captivated me while I, not a fan of musicals at the time, had a begrudging respect for most of what Disney animated was.

But, weirdly, when I think about what Disney means for me it’s really going back to the 70s as a child. I was introduced to the films through Robin Hood and some of the other classics. But even more than that, it was the Sunday night Disney nights on ABC I think it was, where you never knew what you were going to get -especially at a young age where you didn’t know about TV Guide or something. I remember being interested in their nature shows, the various film projects they showed, and things like the Escape to Witch Mountain and its sequel, both of which still kind of haunt me in a way that’s defining as to who I was then.

Disney’s become so much more but there’s something about tracing it back to those moments of origin when you encounter it personally and think of those things that made you interested and drew you in. Disney is a lot of things to a lot of people but it was a magical part of my childhood and they’re still able to bring that magic to life for me in ways that, quite honestly, bring me to the verge of tears.

