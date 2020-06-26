The Avocado’s Favorite American President – ROUND 3!

“Jefferson still lives.” – John Adams
Yeah, well, no thanks to you, John!
In a bit of historical one-upmanship, John Adams defeated Thomas Jefferson in their rematch last round 220 years after Jefferson defeated him. But in a testament to Jefferson’s long-standing historical importance and perhaps their friendship, it is the will of the Avocado that Jefferson be allowed to
be crushed by go up against Abraham Lincoln this round.
Which means no one gets to hear my hilarious joke so I’m going to do it anyway:
BY GOD, IS THAT GROVER CLEVELAND’S MUSIC?
At any rate, we are down to 12 Presidents. Some of these will be easy, but two are going to be anyone’s game.
For each match, I am going to post a picture of a President in their younger years with a nickname each of them had. I debated going full-on baby picture round with this, but ultimately decided against it. Though I was sorely tempted with some of these.
But before we dive in to a round of spirited debate, let us consider….
THE LAME DUCKS
John Fitzgerald Kennedy
Ulysses S. Grant
Chester Alan Arthur
James Monroe
William Jefferson Clinton Jr.
James Knox Polk
John Quincy Adams
William Howard Taft
Rutherford Birchard Hayes
Martin Van Buren