Shoeless Trivia: Reversals of Fortune

The most recent season of Learned League just concluded, and after winning 9 of my first 13 matches and being on track to set a number of personal records, the second half of the season was only good for three more wins and a fall from first place to just out of eligibility for promotion. Hence today’s theme.
- What actor earned an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in the 1990 film Reversal of Fortune?
- What NFL team suffered a major reversal of fortune in Superbowl LI, losing in overtime after enjoying a 28-3 lead as late as the third quarter?
- Once of the title characters in Mark Twain’s The Prince and the Pauper was based on what real Tudor monarch who died at age 15. Regnal name and number, please.
- The panel below shows Thanos having suffered a major reversal of fortune at the hands of what unbeatable Marvel superhero?
- Based on a recent bankruptcy filing, what once popular chain founded by Nolan Bushnell is not doing so well these days? Though they have recently been doing business as Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings, please provide their more well known name.
Answers
- Jeremy Irons
- Atlanta Falcons
- Edward VI
- Squirrel Girl
- Chuck E. Cheese
