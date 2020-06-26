Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jun. 26 (encore from Feb. 12, 2019)

Here are today’s contestants:

Ellen, a sales support specialist from Virginia, coached synchronized swimming with a nudging stick;

Rob, a renewable energy manager from Oregon, had a blind date with his future wife and a S.W.A.T. team; and

Eric, an attorney from Texas, proposed to his wife during Dance Dance Revolution. Eric is a one-day champ with winnings of $48,001.

Eric ended round one with $10,000 and just kept extending the margin in DJ, ending up with a runaway at $24,900 vs. $10,400 for Rob and $6,400 for Ellen.

DD1 ($600) – QUOTED IN THE OED – The OED loves this other reference work founded in the U.K. quoting it more than 14,500 times (Eric won $3,000)

DD2 ($1,600) – FAMOUS “N”AMES – Despite the objections of her family, this Englishwoman went to Germany for medical training in 1850 (Eric won $3,300)

DD3 ($2,000) – CLASSIC ADVENTURE NOVELS – Rafael Sabatini wrote a novel about this sanguine “captain”, a doctor turned pirate (Ellen lost $3,000)

FJ – ISLANDS – 650 miles off the U.S., it was the site of a 1609 shipwreck of colonists bound for Jamestown that may have inspired “The Tempest”

For the second time this week, everyone was correct on FJ, with Eric picking up $4,000 to win with $28,900 and a very impressive two-day total of $76,901.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the adventure novel sometimes with “the Conqueror” in the title is about Conan.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Encyclopedia Britannica? DD2 – Who was Florence Nightingale? DD3 – Who is Captain Blood? FJ – What is Bermuda?

