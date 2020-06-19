RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5: Episode 3 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to the premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5!

Last week, the queens formed girl groups to record a new crush anthem, “I’m In Love”. Shea Coulee handily won the challenge with her Chadwick Boseman verse and her iconic Love The Skin You’re In runway. Ongina, India Ferrah, and Mariah Paris Balenciaga landed in the bottom three. Shea won her lipsync against guest lipsync assassin Alyssa Edwards, and chose Ongina to sashay away.

Tonight, the All Stars dive into the world of celebrity branding as they design their own boutique hotel experiences! Will they impress guest judges Nicole Byer and design guru Martyn Lawrence Bullard? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s premiere!

