Marble League 2020 Friendly Round

Yesterday we saw 20 teams vying for a chance to compete in the 2020 Marble League. Today, the four teams that automatically qualified are going head-to-head in a friendly round, just for kicks. Let’s check in on them and see how they’re doing, shall we?

Team Galactic comes out on top in the block pushing event, with a score of 60.8 cm. The Raspberry Racers win the funnel endurance event, putting them on equal footing with Team Galactic in overall points. The Hazers win the next event, Balancing, though none of the teams manage to get more than a single finisher. Finally, the Raspberry Racers win the 5-metre sprint, making them the overall winners of the friendly round.

Well that was fun, wasn’t it? See you Sunday for the opening ceremonies!

Complete stats for Marble League 2020 can be found at the Jelle’s Marble Runs Wiki.

